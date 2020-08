Jacqueline H. LindOjai - Jacqueline (Jackie) H. Lind, 87, born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Lastly, she resided in Ojai, California for 22 years She was a mother to three children and grandmother many time over. She loved to travel and now has taken her last grand adventure to Heaven. Thank you to all who helped her, including Ojai Health and Rehabilitation for the last 3 years.Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.