Jacqueline "Jackie" Helen Marks
Ojai, CA
Jacqueline "Jackie" Helen Marks was born on November 25, 1929 in Los Angeles, California. She died on April 3, 2019. She was educated in Ventura schools, graduating from Ventura High School in 1947. She then went on to obtain her bachelor's degree from Redlands University. Jackie taught elementary school in the Ojai Unified School District for 29 years.
Jackie and Ed (Marks) were married and started their life together in 1951. They established their first home in Ventura during which time their three children were born; Marcia, Melinda, and David. In 1958 they built a home in Skyline Estates in Oak View where Jackie lived until the day she passed.
During her working years she spent time with family and friends camping, boating, and water skiing. In her retirement years she and Ed traveled quite a bit, enjoying cruises to Australia, Europe, and through the Panama Canal. Jackie and Ed spent time with their children, grandchildren, and great grandson whenever they could.
Jackie was a member of the Ojai Presbyterian Church and remained involved in Eve Circle. She also loved the time she spent with her "PEO Sisters". Jackie enjoyed playing golf with Ed and friends and she was a member of the Double Duffers in Ojai.
Jackie was predeceased by her parents Homer and Gladys Barr and her husband Ed Marks. She is survived by her children Marcia Ford, Melinda Matthews (Al), and David Marks (Sharon); her four grandchildren, Jeffrey Marks (Samantha), Travis Ford, Shauna Baltes (Chris), and Eric Matthews; her great-grandson, Declan Marks; her sisters-in-law, Betty McPherson and Shirley Marks and many nieces and nephews.
Jackie was buried at Ivy Lawn Cemetery in Ventura, California in a private ceremony. A celebration of life will be held on June 22nd, 2019 at 11am at the Ojai Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ojai Presbyterian Church and to Help of Ojai. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura, 643-8623.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 14, 2019