Born June 17, 1944 in West Warrick, Rhode Island. Jackie passed peacefully and was welcomed into heaven on October 28, 2019 at home in Oxnard, CA after a lengthy illness. Jackie's greatest joys in life was being a devoted mother to Lori and Tim and spending time with her husband, Richard Hernandez. Richard and Jackie were happily married 32 years ago in Lake Tahoe . Jackie is survived by her daughter Lori Irvine (husband Scott) and grandson Ryan, step son Richard Hernandez, Hawaii; step daughter Cynthia Gibbens (husband Michael Gibbens), Thousand Oaks; step daughter Sally Hernandez, Ventura; step son Michael Hernandez (wife Jenise Wagar-Hernandez), Ventura, and Dawn Stidman-Husted, daughter in law, Ventura and Nicole Stidman, granddaughter, Ventura. She was preceded in death by her son Tim Stidham. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren who love her.
Jackie would light up the room with her smile and kindness. She loved Lionel Richie and Lady was her favorite song! In fact, Richard and Jackie's first dance was to a Lionel Richie song. Jackie loved baseball and especially Mike Trout. Her daughter gifted her with a Mike Trout jersey that she cherished. She was a wonderful cook and an animal lover who enjoyed supporting the ASPCA and loving on her kitty Gracie. We will miss our "jackpot lady".
