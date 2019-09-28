Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Clara Catholic Church
323 S East Street
Oxnard, CA
Jaimie Wilkes Hall

Jaimie Wilkes Hall Obituary
Jaimie Wilkes Hall

Oxnard - Passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on September 12th at home in Oxnard.

Beloved wife of Perry (Pete) Hall and dear sister of Cindy Wilkes (Dave Steadman). Predeceased by her parents Bill and Bette Wilkes, brother Billy and sister Janine. Fondly remembered by numerous cousins from the Wilkes and Capello families. Jaimie had a long career in nursing at St. John's Hospital and with Livingston VNA Home Health. She was a kind and compassionate nurse who made a significant impact on her patients.

Memorial service for Jaimie will be on Tuesday Oct. 8 th at 10:00am at Santa Clara Catholic Church, 323 S East Street, Oxnard. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation.

https://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org/support-us/give-in-tribute
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 28, 2019
