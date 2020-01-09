|
|
James Alfred Assells
Wausau, WI - We had our father longer the most but he still seems gone too soon.
James Alfred Assells was born in Wausau Wisconsin August 5th 1923 to William and Anna (Behrendt) Assels. He had a brother Stuart and two sisters, Pat and Virginia. In 1929 he lost his father. James was just a little kid.
He lived through the Great Depression. A time of deprivation hard to imagine now.
Fresh out of High School and World War 2 called. He enlisted in the Army Air Force and trained as a bombardier. He was stationed in Alaska where the U.S. had air bases extending our presence to the northwest to prevent Japan's advance in that direction.
At the end of the war he mustered out, married Betty Jo Hankins and settled in California.
He went to trade school and got a job with Hughes Aircraft where he would spend his career designing guidance systems eventually working on the Surveyor which was the first thing man ever landed on the moon.
We lost our mom Betty Assells January 1st 1977. She was just 49 years old.
They had a beautiful marriage. At 53 years old he had to become mother and father.
Our youngest sister Maria was just 12 years old.
Children grown he made a trip to his childhood home Wausau Wisconsin.
He looked up his high school sweetheart Lois Winnie, they reconnected, the love was still there and they married.
This started his second happy chapter which he richly deserved.
Lois passed away in 1998.
Although he always considered Wausau his home we finally got him to move back to California about five years ago and we were a complete family again. We are thankful and lucky for those five years.
He passed away literally in the arms of his four children telling him how much we loved him, how good a man he was, how much we appreciated the sacrifices he made and the beautiful example of how to live he was.
We love you and will never forget you.
He is survived by his son James Assells Jr., son Christopher and wife Connee Assells and their children Clark, Carlon and Connor, daughter Bonnie and husband Michael Burgwald and their children Kevin Davis, Shannon Leu, Amber Fitzpatrick, Heather Burgwald Mellor, daughter Maria and husband George Klein and their children Makenna Knox, Miles Klein and Ava Klein, as well as his second wife's children Sandy Aebly, Tom Kahelski, Susie Lonnborg and Laura Kasmodel and their collective 9 children and 5 grandchildren. James sister Virginia Ahrens of Wausau also survives him.
Services will be handled by Rose Family Funeral Home & Cremation, 4444 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA 93063 taking place 1/18/20 2:00 PM at The Oakwood Memorial Park Cemetery, 22601 Lassen Street, Chatsworth, California.
Music was his great love so in lieu of flowers donations to "Hungry for Music" (hungryformusic.org) which provides instruments for underprivileged children would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020