James (Jim) Bradley MayerThousand Oaks - James (Jim) Bradley Mayer Sr., 63, of Thousand Oaks, California, passed away on September 24th, 2020 peacefully in his home in Thousand Oaks surrounded by family. Jim was born in Beloit, Wisconsin to Melvin and Mary Mayer on March 22nd, 1957. He went to high school at Beloit Memorial High School and graduated in 1975. He went on to earn a bachelors in Visual Science and then a doctorate of optometry at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. He especially enjoyed basketball, going on long drives or hikes, and spending time with his children. Jim's passion was vision therapy, and he became a fellow in the college of optometrists in vision development (COVD) in 2005. He was involved in the rotary club for many years and also was a strong man of faith. He grew up in the Lutheran church and spent much of his time serving others, especially by providing free optometry services to the underserved.Jim is survived by his two children, James Mayer, Jr. (JJ) and Jalyn Mayer of Thousand Oaks. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Melton Mayer, and his two parents, Melvin Mayer and Mary Mayer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a gofundme set up for Jim's two children, gf.me/u/y2uap6 . The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the folks at Kaiser hospice and also all of Jim, JJ, and Jalyn's friends who have been so kind and helpful through this tough time.A celebration of life will be held at some point, but the time and date are not yet known. Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura.