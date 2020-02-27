|
James Byrne Carleton, Jr.
With a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father James Byrne Carleton, Jr. Born October 9, 1925 in Berkeley California to James Byrne and Emma Carleton, Dad was at peace as he left this world on the morning of December 23, 2019. His children, James Byrne III and Lenore, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren mourn his death but are comforted knowing his life was full. During WWII, Dad served his country with distinction as a member of the US Coast Guard, patrolling in Northern California along the Stinson Beach area and supervising munitions loading at Port Chicago. Following his honorable discharge, he married Joanne Crane, also from Berkeley, and together they raised a family in Southern California. A devout Roman Catholic, Dad served his faith in the Knights of Columbus and was a regular at each local church including Our Lady of the Assumption, his last parish. As a young father, Dad became involved with Boy Scouts of America and served on several councils and Scout Jamboree's. Even as his only son grew out of the organization, he continued to volunteer his time. Dad loved gardening and a thriving vegetable garden was a memorable part of growing up for us kids. Working in the soil led him to explore vermiculture (raising worms as a means of natural fertilizer) and he loved teaching young children about composting and raising worms. He was also a regular at every San Diego area Earth Day, setting up a paper making station for the enjoyment of young families.
Dad was preceded in death by our mom Joanne, his sisters Eleanor, Marilyn and Jacqueline. His final resting place will be at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura,CA.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 27 to Mar. 17, 2020