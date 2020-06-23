James Clarence Gisler
James Clarence Gisler, a steadfast father and husband, who served his country and his beloved Oxnard community, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, June 18, 2020.
Born Christmas Day, December 25, 1933, in Oxnard, California, Jim grew up on a working farm. He loved the land and he loved horses. He attended Santa Clara Elementary, and then Oxnard High School, before joining the Air Force, where he served honorably in the Air Police, protecting some of our nation's most prized defenses from 1952 to 1955.
Jim married his childhood sweetheart, the joy of his life, Kathleen Loughman, and together they raised nine children. For 23 years, he ran and owned Gisler Shell, in the heart of Oxnard, providing fuel and service to a city that embodied his faithful spirit.
Ever fascinated by people and quick to make conversation, Jim enjoyed fishing, golfing and gardening, barbecuing, and attending sporting events and the annual family picnics. He delighted in simple pleasures: from a cup of coffee with an old friend to sitting in the sun, the sparkle of the swimming pool in the backyard to the laughter of his grandchildren and the candy he could magically produce whenever a smile was most needed.
Jim was to the core a provider, a teacher, and a devoted Catholic; a child at heart who could be playful and silly, funny-even hilarious-and at times ornery (but with a twinkle in his eye). And most of all forever loyal. He will be missed.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Christine Gisler, and his devoted wife, Kathleen.
He is survived by his sisters, Betty and Genevieve (Mickey); his children: Lynn, Randy, Julie, Melanie, Mary, Christina, Gwendolyn, Ann, and Ilene; his grandchildren, Phillip, Jacob, Jenelle, Justin, Eli, Makayla, Chase, Kathleen, Aiden, Hanna, Makenzy, Bailey, Jordan, Malia, and Marlee; and his great grandson, Reid; as well as countless nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
The Gisler family wishes to extend its thanks to the caring staff at Ashley's Manor in Camarillo for all their loving attention these last three years.
Due to the unusual circumstances of the time, a private service will be held on Thursday, June 25. A memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined. In lieu of sending flowers, we are asking friends and family who wish to contribute on Jim's behalf to donate to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org/donate.
James Clarence Gisler, a steadfast father and husband, who served his country and his beloved Oxnard community, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, June 18, 2020.
Born Christmas Day, December 25, 1933, in Oxnard, California, Jim grew up on a working farm. He loved the land and he loved horses. He attended Santa Clara Elementary, and then Oxnard High School, before joining the Air Force, where he served honorably in the Air Police, protecting some of our nation's most prized defenses from 1952 to 1955.
Jim married his childhood sweetheart, the joy of his life, Kathleen Loughman, and together they raised nine children. For 23 years, he ran and owned Gisler Shell, in the heart of Oxnard, providing fuel and service to a city that embodied his faithful spirit.
Ever fascinated by people and quick to make conversation, Jim enjoyed fishing, golfing and gardening, barbecuing, and attending sporting events and the annual family picnics. He delighted in simple pleasures: from a cup of coffee with an old friend to sitting in the sun, the sparkle of the swimming pool in the backyard to the laughter of his grandchildren and the candy he could magically produce whenever a smile was most needed.
Jim was to the core a provider, a teacher, and a devoted Catholic; a child at heart who could be playful and silly, funny-even hilarious-and at times ornery (but with a twinkle in his eye). And most of all forever loyal. He will be missed.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Christine Gisler, and his devoted wife, Kathleen.
He is survived by his sisters, Betty and Genevieve (Mickey); his children: Lynn, Randy, Julie, Melanie, Mary, Christina, Gwendolyn, Ann, and Ilene; his grandchildren, Phillip, Jacob, Jenelle, Justin, Eli, Makayla, Chase, Kathleen, Aiden, Hanna, Makenzy, Bailey, Jordan, Malia, and Marlee; and his great grandson, Reid; as well as countless nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
The Gisler family wishes to extend its thanks to the caring staff at Ashley's Manor in Camarillo for all their loving attention these last three years.
Due to the unusual circumstances of the time, a private service will be held on Thursday, June 25. A memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined. In lieu of sending flowers, we are asking friends and family who wish to contribute on Jim's behalf to donate to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org/donate.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.