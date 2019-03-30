|
On January 5th, 2019, James "Jim" Dwight Ismay peacefully passed away at the age of 79 in his home in Ventura County. He is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Charlene Ismay, his children John and Michelle Ismay, and his grandchildren, Justin, Taylor, Caitlin and Mackenzie, and his sister Marylou Ismay, as well as predeceased by his daughter Regina Briscoe.
Jim was born October 16th, 1939, to Robert and Esther Ismay in Yelm, Washington where he attended the University of Puget Sound. He then had a long career in insurance brokering and automobile service writing. He had a natural aptitude for sport and excelled in many areas such as tennis and water skiing. Though, his greatest accomplishment that he will be remembered for was the greatest father and grandfather. He was smart, funny, sarcastic and generous with his time. He showed up for his family. He drove the boat while his kids water skii'd, he coached soccer during the week and weekends for his kid. He took the family on long car trips, houseboat trips, etc. As a grandfather, he just kept showing up. He attended the kids' football games and graduations. He would even travel long distances on weekends just to visit with his grandchildren.
Jim's life will be celebrated at a memorial service to be held on Saturday, April 6th at 10:30 am at the church of Ventura Jubilee Fellowship, 2226 Goodyear Ave in Ventura. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be sent to the Boys & Girls Club of Ventura.
