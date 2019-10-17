|
James Duke Gloyd
Ventura - Raised by Joy and Glen Gloyd. He grew up in El Rio with his two brothers, Dave and Randy. He played little league baseball for the Blue Caps, hit home runs, and listened to Vin Scully announce Dodger games. The Beach Boys convinced him to surf and his love of the ocean never went away.
He loved the ocean so much that when it came time for him to be drafted into the military, he preempted the inevitable and enlisted in the navy because he wanted to be close to the water. He served in a naval hospital, spending time in Oakland, often finding himself watching the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Procol Harum wax poetic at the Fillmore and Winterland. In 1969 he stumbled upon a music festival in upstate New York. He finished the summer at Altamont.
Swapping Hendrix for Larry Norman, he found Jesus in the 1970s. He also met Deborah Kay Gloyd in the 1970s. The 1970s were a good decade for him. They were married, moved to Colorado for a hot minute, before settling down in Ventura. In 1980, they had a boy named Jesse. In 1982, they had a girl named Anne. It was at this point in time that he found Larry Bird. He also found real estate and Hawaii. He found it all for his family. Other than Jesus, his family was the most important thing in his life.
He loved his grandchildren, Jackson, Micah, Simon, Noah, and Peyton, more than pineapple upside-down cake and Kahana Sunset.
He is survived by Debby, Jesse, Robyn, Anne, Trevor, the aforementioned grandchildren, his brother Randy, and every other person in the world.
Memorial for James (Jim) Gloyd, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10am, Encounter Church in Ventura. Hawaiian shirts are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made (and sent) to Encounter Church to support missionaries near and dear to Jim. Please write "Global Outreach" or "Jim Gloyd" on the memo line.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 25, 2019