James Edward Isom



A native Californian, James (Jim) Isom was born in Santa Monica on May 23, 1940. He passed away at home on June 29, 2020 following a lengthy illness.



He moved from Santa Monica to Camarillo, California at age five and lived there until his death. After graduating from Oxnard High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 18 with two of his best buddies and attended basic training at Fort Ord, after which he was assigned as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. During this time he married his first wife, Rebecca McMullen, and had one son, James Barry, who preceded him in death. After returning home from the service in 1961, Jim joined the Ventura County Sheriff's Department as a deputy sheriff, and after a time became one of nine deputies assigned as the first police force for the newly incorporated City of Camarillo. In 1965, he met his second wife, Sherry Isom, and they married in 1967 and had two children, Jennifer and Michael.



Jim attained the rank of sergeant and worked on many projects having lasting effect on the Department and community, including instructing at the Sheriff's Academy and leading the newly formed Community Relations program, among others. In this role, Jim pioneered Ventura County's first school education program in which police taught classes and interacted with children from grades kindergarten through eighth grade. Jim's Master's thesis, titled "Law Enforcement Education in Public Schools," focused on improving police and community relations through early and positive exposure to police officers in the classroom, a practice that continues in widespread use today.



After working for the Sheriff's department for eight years, he left to become a full-time student. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from California StateUniversity at Northridge and a Master of Public Administration from University of Southern California. After receiving his degrees he went on to become an administrative analyst for the County of Ventura, and in 1975 was selected as Director of the Public Social Services Agency, where he continued his career until his retirement in 1997.



Jim loved music, books, and fast cars, and proudly owned four Corvettes - his favorite - which he painstakingly cared for.



His surviving relatives include his wife, Sherry Isom, his sister, Linda Robinson, his children, Michael and Jennifer Isom, daughter-in-law, Trisha Isom, granddaughter, Emily Isom, and nieces and nephews.



He requested that there be no service. There will be a family memorial at a later date.



And, for all friends and acquaintances of Jim, you can remember him by playing one of your favorite songs in his honor. He will hear it.



The family wishes to thank Livingston Memorial Hospice group for their loving care and assistance during Jim's illness. Donations may be made to them in Jim's honor at: Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 1996 Eastman Ave., Suite 101, Ventura , California 93003.



May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in his ear.









