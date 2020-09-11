James (Jim) Edwin WatellSanta Paula - Jim passed away on August 3, 2020, at the age of 79. Jim was born in Los Angeles, California to Edwin and Lotus Wattell. A life long resident of Ventura county Jim was a hardworking man, working at Getty oil Company for almost 30 years as an electrician, and prior to that was in the Navy, stationed at Point Mugu in the Seabees (construction battalion). Jim was an avid bicyclist and had a true talent for home remodeling, he loved sports and was a life long Laker fan.Jim leaves behind his wife Cathy Wattell, son James V. Wattell, daughter Dawn Morris(Robert), and grandson Parker Morris.Jim, you are forever in our hearts.Private arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.