1/1
James Edwin (Jim) Watell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James (Jim) Edwin Watell

Santa Paula - Jim passed away on August 3, 2020, at the age of 79. Jim was born in Los Angeles, California to Edwin and Lotus Wattell. A life long resident of Ventura county Jim was a hardworking man, working at Getty oil Company for almost 30 years as an electrician, and prior to that was in the Navy, stationed at Point Mugu in the Seabees (construction battalion). Jim was an avid bicyclist and had a true talent for home remodeling, he loved sports and was a life long Laker fan.

Jim leaves behind his wife Cathy Wattell, son James V. Wattell, daughter Dawn Morris(Robert), and grandson Parker Morris.

Jim, you are forever in our hearts.

Private arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved