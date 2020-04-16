|
James Eugene Barber
Oxnard - It all began with being born May 1, 1950 into membership at Saint Paul Baptist Church, he was one of the children pictured in the church pictorial history, breaking ground on the new church with his shovel in hand and remained a life-long member.
James served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a Sharp shooter and Chef for the Officers Club. James led a full and rich life with many occupations such as state road landscape maintenance, Animal Control Officer II, Jeweler/Gemologist, and Business entrepreneur. His many hobbies included 56 years of pigeon breeding/competing, dog breeding/showing/training, and travel. His most valued accomplishments were to guide his family to Christ, writing his dissertation on "Praise and worship", earning his Doctoral Degree in Theology, and earning his graduate degree in Gemology from the most prestigious, "Gemological Institute of America".
James was earnestly passionate about his assignment as an ambassador for Christ, taking his gift of teaching and studying of the word to deeper levels, in order to reach as many people as possible with the Good News. James continued with the Overcomers Ministry that he and Annie Jewel started many years ago at Saint Paul Baptist Church and most importantly making sure that his wife and children were rooted in the word of God. This was made evident when his 8 year old autistic grandson, witnessed to an evaluator on his IEP team at school, and with his sons eager attendance in Bible college from the early age of 11 years old though the age of 15.
While his time on Earth was cherished and valued we know that this was not his proper home, he is now there with God waiting to welcome the rest of his loved ones.
He was preceded in death and being welcomed into his future by Robert Barber (son), Susie Shandy (mother), Cotis Barber (father), John Barber (brother), Della Kendricks (sister), Cordra Harvey (Sister), Loren Clough (Poppy, Father in-law), Dearest friends Jay Brown, Edward Journet, Therman Beard, Albert Gladney and many other family members and friends.
He is survived in life by his beloved wife of 21 years Jill Barber, Children: Capriccia Clough, James C.A. Barber (Coty), Grandchildren: Jayla and Capriccio Johnson. He is survived by Sister Evelyn Oglesby, Brothers Willis Harvey (Marilyn), and Len Robinson (Rita), and many nieces, nephews and their families. He is also survived by the many children that he has raised such as Kristi and Kendra Jackson, their children and grandchildren as well as many other children that he offered his guidance and home to at times with the latest being Sunny Valentine, Trinity Rose, and Carter Sorum.
Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited to no more than 2 people at one time from 10:00am to 12:30pm on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard. James will be laid to rest in a private family burial.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020