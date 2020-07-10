James Francis HartOxnard - James Francis Hart of Oxnard, Ca. passed away on July 5, 2020. He was born on May 14, 1933, in Seattle Washington. He moved to Oxnard in 1964 with his wife Donna May Hart and their 6 children. He attended Santa Clara Chapel. James was in the Navy for 24 years. He coached softball in el Rio for many years. He was a loving and caring father, grandfather, and uncle. He loved watching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren play sports. He was a Seattle Seahawks fan as well as an Angels fan.He is survived by his daughters Sandra Dowl, Susan Barroso ( Husband David Barroso), his grandson Daniel Gonzales, 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.He is proceeded by his wife Donna May Hart, Daughters Cathy and Carol Hart, Sons Jeff and Joey Hart, his parents, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters.His viewing will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Reardon Funeral Home 511 North A Street, Oxnard, Ca. from 5-8 p.m. The Reardon chapel has a maximum capacity of 40 people at one time. Services will be on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Santa Clara Chapel, 1333 Ventura Blvd. Oxnard Ca.Service Restrictions apply due to the Covid-19 mandate. There will be no reception to follow. In Lieu of flowers, the family asked if you can bless someone in need.