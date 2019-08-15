|
|
James Francis Laverty
Camarillo - Camarillo — James Francis Laverty, 100, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home in Camarillo surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years Mary (Cronin) Laverty, his brother John "Jack" Laverty, and his sisters Peg (Laverty) Foley, Rita (Laverty) Farrell and Sister Helen Mary Laverty.
He is survived by his son, Michael Laverty and daughter-in-law Cynthia Laverty; his daughter Patricia (Laverty) Reyes; his granddaughter Rebecca (Laverty) Velasquez; a great- granddaughter Jennifer Velasquez; his grandsons Griffen Dietrich, Spencer Dietrich and Jarrod Laverty; and his many nephews, nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces. He was loved by many close friends and considered them his extended family.
Jim was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of James F. Laverty and Ellen (Barry), and was a longtime resident of Ventura County - including Simi Valley, Moorpark and Camarillo.
In his early years, Jim worked for a hospital and drove an ambulance, worked for the railroad (his dad was a railroad employee) and worked as a machinist for H.K. Porter - as well as playing baseball in the city leagues as a catcher. He played three innings in one major league baseball game for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the mid to late 1930s.
Jim joined the Army in 1942 and was in all five first-wave European landings in WWII including Algiers where he fought with Patton, Anzio Beach in Italy and Omaha Beach in Normandy, France. He was wounded five times in battle and received the Purple Heart, Distinguished Unit Badge and many other medals. Jim was in the Battle of the Bulge (Ardennes), the Battle of Rhineland (invasion of German) as well as numerous others and helped liberate Buchenwald Concentration Camp.
He met his future wife, Mary Catherine Cronin on a blind date and they were married in 1950 in Alhambra, CA and had two children - Michael in 1956, and Patricia in 1961.
Following his brother Jack out west to California after the war, Jim worked at North American Aviation (formerly North American Rockwell, Rockwell International and Boeing) at the Rocketdyne Division in Canoga Park, CA and became a master machinist. He retired in 1983 and worked at Holy Cross Church in Moorpark for another 15 or so years. Jim was a devout Christian and Catholic and devoted a great deal of time to helping others.
Jim and Mary loved animals, and had horses, pigs, chickens, sheep, goats, dogs and cats at their farm in Home Acres in Moorpark. He and Mary were involved in 4H for many years, and Jim mentored many youths in the Home Acres area in model train building.
He loved Barbershop music and was a member of the S.P.E.B.S.Q.S.A. (Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartets Singing in America) from 1947 until 2019. Jim belonged to many Barbershop Quartets including the Forty Niners, Pasdu Notes, Cavity Four and Jest for Phun, where they were the 1992 Far Western District Senior Quartet Champions. He was also in several Barbershop Choruses.
Jim had a deep passion for trains and built numerous H.O. train layouts over the years. Jim's final layout was built after he turned 90 years old, and everyone who would visit him at his home would be asked to wear the "guest" engineer hat and run the trains while he blew the train whistle.
Jim's was a life full of love - for his family, singing and trains. That being said, his primary goal in life was to pass on love to everyone he met and to sing to them as well!
One of the last members of the Greatest Generation has passed on but he left an indelible mark on every life he touched. Jim will be missed by all who knew him.
Viewing will be held on Friday August 16, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm with a Rosary at 7pm at Griffin Mortuary in Camarillo, CA.
A funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Holy Cross Church in Moorpark with burial to follow at Assumption Cemetery in Simi Valley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of James Laverty to the Harmony Foundation as follows:
BY MAIL
Make your check payable to the Harmony Foundation and put James Laverty in the memo field, then mail to:
Harmony Foundation International
110 Seventh Avenue North, Suite 200
Nashville, Tennessee 37203
ONLINE
You can donate online at the following link:
https://harmonyfoundation.org/ways-to-give/memorial-giving/
In the Tribute Gift section, enter James Laverty under This Gift is in Memory Of.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 15, 2019