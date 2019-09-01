|
James Franklin Larry Michael Tracy
Ventura - Our Son, James Franklin Larry Michael Tracy was born August 15, 1970 in Ventura, CA to James Franklin Tracy and Marian Charlene Blecha Tracy.
He attended Ventura High School and graduated in 1988.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his grandparents Frank and May Blecha and Frank and Betty Tracy as well as his uncle Peter Cignetti, Aunt Judy S. Smith and his dog, Whitney.
He is survived by his parents, loving brother William (Billy), and aunts and uncles, Cheri Cignetti, Nancy (Mike) Gainer, Jackie (Tom) Crowe, Brenda (Cary) Starek, Mark Tracy, Bob (Patricia) Tracy, Rick (Sherrise) Tracy, Linda (Gary) Braynard as well as his many cousins and friends, including his best friend David Silva.
He passed away on his 49th birthday at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, succumbing to his disease of addiction.
We will never forget your loving spirit and funny and happy personality. We love you son, and will miss you so much. Our hearts are broken.
There are no plans for services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jimmy's name to Khepera House in Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 1, 2019