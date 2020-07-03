James George Michalopoulos



December 19th, 1942-January 4th, 2020



Our beloved James was born in the quaint town of Santa Maria California by his beautiful parents, George D. and Mary G. Michalopoulos. His early youth of adventure and vigor in Los Alamos California came to a moment of utter sorrow. Young James and his family began mourning the loss of his father when he was only around 10 years old. Sometime after his mother remarried, with his little sister and new brother in tow, they started a new chapter in Ventura California. After graduating from Ventura High School in 1960, he embarked on one of life's most precious journeys of marriage and kids, while serving proudly in the United States Air force. As he continued to finish his BA and Masters degrees, he simultaneously started his career of nearly 30 years with the Ventura County Probation Department. Developing many wonderful friendships and tall tales along the way, he remained a true gentleman towards all. So full of life and laughter, he was our teacher, mentor, and storyteller. He had fun fulfilling his time on this magical planet with a large sense of adventure. Whether it was backpacking Europe, camping with family and friends, bicycling from Seattle to San Francisco, or gold prospecting in the Trinity River, his shared expeditions became some of our fondest memories. His illuminating smile, intelligence, and wisdom was sought after and admired by many, for his heart shined brighter than the gold nuggets in the river he so longed to pan. James spent the last 10 years of his life living near his daughter and family in the small town of Chino Valley Arizona. On January 4th, 2020, James traveled, ever so peacefully, into the arms of his parents, family, and friends. He will always be loved and forever missed. His loving sister Elaine Zermeno and family survive James along with his brother Nick Ewing and wife Pam. His three children: Chris, Mike and wife Anjie, Stephanie and husband Jerry, along with his six grandchildren: Duncan, Douglas, Nathan, Nicholas, Dylan, and his favorite granddaughter Sophia.



Services to be held on Saturday, July 18th



at 1:00 p.m. in the



Dudley-Hoffman Chapel



1003 E. Stowell Rd.



Santa Maria, CA 93456



805-922-8463



BBQ Reception to be held after



& Catered by Charley's



at the Los Alamos Park



Drum Canyon Road



Site A



Los Alamos, CA









