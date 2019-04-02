|
|
James H. Higgins
Fillmore, CA
Our beloved brother in Christ James M. Higgins passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Northridge Medical Center with loving friends at his side.
Jim was born on December 17, 1948 in Van Zandt, Texas to Milton Cuthbert Higgins and Olive Elaine Seeber. Jim grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico and graduated in 1968 from Manzano High School. Upon graduating from High School, he set off to start a new life in California where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Social Science from Vanguard University and became a minster with the Church of Christ. His work and love of Christ brought Jim to East Los Angeles in 1975 where he evangelized on the streets attracting many youth back to the Lord and eventually meeting up with Fr. Norm Supancheck. Fr. Norm and Jim became fast and close friends. Some years later Jim took RCIA classes of the Catholic faith, fulfilling the required sacraments to become Catholic. Jim joined Father Norm at St. Francis of Assisi in Fillmore in 1990, continuing his ministry of sharing the love of Jesus Christ to all he met.
Jim had a big heart and affinity for At Risk Youth, recruiting and working with countless church members of St Francis of Assisi to provide outreach, retreats and conferences to the youth of Fillmore, Santa Paula, Oxnard and Ventura. An amazingly talented and gifted man, Jim was instrumental in providing many life-changing programs, such as SCAMP, Loving Arms, Young Men and Women of Destiny, The Boys and Girls Youth Conferences to name a few. He started the non-profit Higgy Foundation expanding his work across Ventura County schools.
Jim had many beloved friends and interfaith groups throughout the United States, all whom he managed to stay in touch with via text messages, phone calls and social media. Sadly, Jim's health steadily declined, spending the last two and half years in various hospitals and convalescent centers. Even through all his trials, failing health and suffering, Jim never stopped evangelizing until the day he died. He had unwavering faith and the ability to care about others, finding ways to help those most in need. Jim's friends were truly his family, all who were blessed to be part of Jim's life.
Jim was proceeded in death by his father, Milton Cuthbert Higgins; mother Olive Elaine Dickerson, Stepfather Julius Paul Dickerson, younger brother Michael Joseph Dickerson and younger sister Linda Kae Dickerson.
He is survived by many beloved friends and his sister Paula Sue Ralston (husband Tomas Wishart Ralston), from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
A rosary will be held at 9:30am followed by a funeral mass to be celebrated at 10:00am on April 5th, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church located at 1048 Ventura Street in Fillmore, California.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on James' name located below "Obituaries."
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 2, 2019