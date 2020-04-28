|
James Harold Gill
James Harold Gill, also known as Jimmy, Jim, Grumpa and Papa Jim, passed away April 19, 2020 after an extensive and brave battle with cancer. Born January 2, 1946 and raised in Oxnard, Jim inherited a love of farming from the three generations of farmers that came before him. He began working on the family farm at the age of 12, drove a tractor before most had their permits and went to Cal Poly SLO to study agriculture after graduating from Santa Clara High School. As anyone who has ever farmed or ranched knows, you must love the job. They are born that way. It's hard, it's unforgiving and it is always a gamble. Jim loved farming. He enjoyed thrashing beans and planting a new crop. Keeping an eye on lemon and avocado trees for disease, changes in weather, rain and the proper time to pick. Farming was in his blood.
Jim served in the US Army from 1969 to 1971 in Vietnam. He received the Army commendation medal with V for Valor and a Bronze Star.
Jim was a friend to all. His grandchildren laughed that anytime they were out with Grumpa (a name he chose for himself) he saw someone he knew. He loved learning about people's families and histories, from the car wash worker to the many life-long friends he held dear.
Jim was a true patriot. He loved the USA, John Wayne, and Ronald Reagan. He supported many young men and women attending Young America Foundation conferences. He was very proud the day he took his family to Rancho de Cielo, Reagan's Santa Barbara home.
Most of all, Jim loved his family. He was a loving partner to Charlene Hayes for 26 years, a protective father to Aaron Gill (Julia), Laurie Head (Larry), and Robbie and Jeff Hayes. He adored and was proud of grandchildren Elma Gill, Madison, Mollie and Robbie Head and Carter and Myla Hayes. He is also survived by sister Kathy Gill, aunt Connie Lillie and numerous cousins.
Jim found his greatest joy simply in the smiles and happiness of those he loved. His quiet strength, character, kindness, humility and love will be forever missed. He was our hero.
In lieu of flowers, please support the Oxnard Historic Farm Park, a place Jim supported and loved to be. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Farm Park at a later date. The mailing address for donations is 961 N. Rice Ave., Suite 1A, Oxnard, CA 93030.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020