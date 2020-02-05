|
James J. Barrett, "Grandpa Jim"
James J. Barrett passed peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Born January 13,1929 in Peoria, IL. Jim moved to Ventura, to live with his aunt and cousins, whom he affectionately referred to as his second family. He vividly described the day he saw a beautiful tall brunette in blue jeans outside her parent's home, and how fortunate he was to call her his wife for over 60 years. After being discharged from the US Air Force they moved back to Ventura. He and his wife DeMova enjoyed travelling, especially to their favorite city of Paris.
Jim enjoyed his profession as a Union plumber for 45 years, but took greater pleasure volunteering his time at various Elementary and Pre-schools. Grandpa Jim's colorful works still grace many local school's walls. The Star featured him and his art several times over the years. It gave him such joy to do this act of love for the children and teachers. LONG before each holiday he had special projects completed and readied for delivery. He was a talented and gifted woodworker donating his crafts to the schools, friends and family.
In his final days he reminded us "To always say I love you…. just 3 little words".
Jim is survived by his children Colleen Callanan, Liz (Gary) Hoskavich, Mike (Dawn) Barrett, Anna (Frank) Donahue, Paula (Cris) Lauren and Cynthia Bayer, his sister Patricia Arrowood of Illinois, and was Papa to 17 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, as well as extended family and friends; and his favorite teacher/ friend Susan Delaney.
Preceded in death by his wife of 61 years DeMova Barrett, his parents Edward M. Barrett Sr and Ethel Sherwood Barrett, brother Edward (Bud) Barrett, sisters Mary Lowry and Katherine Caldwell.
A special thank you to Divine and Ron and Staff of Delphinium Manor and Dan Kaplan of Livingston Memorial Hospice for the loving care they gave to Dad.
Services at a later date.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020