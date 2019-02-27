|
|
James Jordan McDuffy
Camariilo, CA
James Jordan McDuffy shined his light on the world on May 4, 1945, in San Bernardino, California. His life's journey ended on February 16, 2019. James was born to Robert William and Beatrice McDuffy. He attended the local schools in San Bernardino, California and earned both his Associates Art and Bachelor Science degrees. He is a Vietnam Veteran and was decorated with two Purple Hearts.
James was a faithful member of the New Trinity Community Church located in Oxnard, California. He served on the Trustee Board, Chairman of the Building Fund, was a member of the male chorus and the praise team.
James married the love of his life and best friend, Dorothy McDuffy. He leaves behind five daughters, Tamika (Kory) McDuffy Parker, Rashiba (John) Thompson, Nzinga Holmes, Mandisa Holmes and Shelita (Corneal) Craighton, eleven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Visitation will be held from 4:00p.m. to 10:00p.m. with the reflections of his life to be held from 6:00p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel in Oxnard. Final visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am with the Celebration of Life services to begin at 11:00am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Bethel AME church in Oxnard. Eulogy by Pastor Carlos D. Speights.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on James' name located below "Obituaries."
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 27, 2019