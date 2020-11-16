1/2
James Joseph McGrath
James Joseph McGrath

Beloved and respected local rancher, surfer, and cowboy, a man of his faith and fifth generation Californian, was called home to our Heavenly Father on November 12, 2020. James Joseph McGrath, husband, father, brother, cousin, and friend will be remembered and missed by all. He is well known for his love of family, farming, surfing, animals, horseback riding, driving mule carriages, barbequing, deep sea fishing, piano playing as well as his witty humor. He was a life-long member of Paso Robles Trail Riders and Rancheros Adolfo. He is survived by his wife Margo, sons Jason and wife Paula, Tyronne and partner Sharon, daughter Makala and husband Chris and their four children McKenna, Cailyn, Jack and Liam, as well as siblings Mary, David and partner Dianna, Stephen and Martin and wife Sheila, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is proceeded in death by his loving parents Joseph and Miriam McGrath. Celebration of life for Jim will be announced at a later date. We will always remember Jim's sense of humor and many life quotes like his favorites, "wherever you go, there you are" and dinner prayer, "no wars, no fights, no bad guys."

In commemoration of Jim, please make a tax deductible donation to One Spade Youth Packers. Please make checks payable to: One Spade Youth Packers.

Addressed to: Reid and Eileen Hopkins, 9765 Sierra Way, Kernville, Ca 93240.

https://onespadeyouthpackers.org




Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
