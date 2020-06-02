James "JJ" L. Jones



Ventura - James L. Jones was born on November 5, 1935 to Horace and Ada Jones in Ventura, CA. Jim and his siblings, Richard, Jeanne, and Alan, spent their early school years in many parts of California as their dad worked in various locations for Shell Oil. The family traveled with him before coming back to settle in Ojai in 1950. Jim graduated from Nordhoff High School in 1953 and then entered into the Air Force. After four years in the service, Jim returned to Ojai and worked for the Forest Service. In 1959 he enrolled in Ventura college in the electrical apprentice program through IBEW 952 in Ventura. He graduated in 1963 and went to work as an electrician until he retired.



He was married to the love of his life, Susanne Elizabeth Moynier, in 1963. They had 5 children, Shawn, Greg, Michella, James, and Tim. Jim was active in his church, Live Oak Christian Fellowship and was still helping with communion in his final year. In the 70's he helped develop a Christian camping experience for families. They were able to take 50-70 people camping and canoeing or backpacking every summer for a week. He was an Assistant Scout Master in Boy Scouts of America and he went on many adventures with his 4 boys.



Jim, at his heart, was a family man. His biggest joy was any time spent with his wife, Susanne, and his total focus was on his family. He enjoyed camping, kayaking, fishing, RVing, riding his ATV, and traveling. He loved spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. He was always up for any game, especially Dime Me. His firm faith in Christ led him to helping many in need, be they family, friends, or just unknown, including opening his home to them. His Christian living inspired all who knew him.



Jim passed away at home, in the arms of his loving wife Susanne. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Richard, his sister Jeanne, and his nephew Ron. He is survived by his wife Susanne Moynier Jones, his brother Alan, his 5 kids, grandkids, great grandkids, nieces, nephews, and many friends. May he forever Rest In Peace in the arms of Jesus.



If you would like information on Jim's memorial service, call Live Oak Christian Fellowship at (805) 633-9080.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to Teen Challenge of Ventura CA or the Rescue Mission in Oxnard CA in Jim's name.









