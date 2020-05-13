|
James Lanier Craig
Santa Paula - James Lanier Craig was called to heaven on May 09, 2020 at Ventura County Medical Center, after a short battle with COVID-19. James was born April 29, 1956 to Wilford and Martha Craig in Santa Paula, Ca. He is survived by his wife and soul mate, Martha Mitchell Craig, his sons Jason (Keri) Craig, Josh (Michele) Craig, daughter Melissa (Scott) Lewis, and 10 grandchildren, Michael Evan Craig, Ashlyn Jo Anne Craig, Kayden Nicholas Donoho, Joshua Orion Craig, Colton James Craig, Mychaela Ruth Lewis, Emma Ruth Lewis, Angelique Marie Lewis, Adelle Penelope Lewis and Madelyn Amelia Lewis, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
James was a gentle soul, always smiling, and lighting up the room everywhere he went. His compassion for others was unmatched. He was a supportive father and grandfather, always attending every game or performance he was able to of his kids and grandkids. He took a strong interest in photography, sports, mentoring the community's youth and making a difference that mattered in today's society.
He was a loyal Mason and Shriner. As a Mason of Santa Paula No. 291 and Channel Islands No. 214, James served as Trustee, Secretary, Junior Deacon, Assistant Secretary and Candidates Coach, and received the esteemed Hiram Award for his service and beyond.
Between 1993-2007 James coached the Santa Paula High School football team, leaving life-long impressions on the community's youth. Known as "Coach Pun," he was involved off and on in many capacities, including quarter back coach, offensive coordinator and head Junior Varsity Coach.
A loyal employee, James worked in the oil industry starting with Unocal in 1982 which became Crimson in 2008 serving 38 years with the company.
He will be immensely missed by his family and our community.
Donations in his memory may be made to one or both of the following entities:
in the name of James Craig.
Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery department in the name of James Craig & his granddaughter Madelyn Lewis.
In accordance with recommendations made by the Health Department, we are not able to currently host a celebration of James' life. His family will therefore hold the service he deserves at a later date, to be announced publically when able.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 13 to May 17, 2020