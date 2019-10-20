|
|
James Lawrence Rains, Jr.
Colorado Springs - James Lawrence Rains, Jr., 40, died October 18, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
He was born May 10, 1979 to James Lawrence, Sr. and Patricia Ellen (Amason) Rains in Ventura, California.
Lovingly known as "Baby James", he had a funny, humorous demeanor about him. Strangers were drawn to him and he was always cordial. James loved his cats, Caya and Tucker, his childhood dog, Floppy, and he loved his family very much. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Dodgers. James enjoyed video games, gas station cheeseburgers and sandwiches, and he loved softball when he lived in California.
James is survived by his fiancée, Kelly J. Ishie of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his parents, James, Sr. and Patricia Rains of Greenwood, Arkansas; brother, Jason Lawrence (Ivette) Rains of Hinesville, Georgia; and two nieces, Kylie and Sophia.
Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services, tsfs.co
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019