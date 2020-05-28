James (Jim) Leroy SchwagerlSimi Valley - James (Jim) Leroy Schwagerl, 94, of Simi Valley, California passed away on May 17th, 2020 surrounded by his family in his loving home.He is survived by his loving wife Vivian, children Peggy, John, David, Mary, Julie, and Jo, 18 grandchildren Tom, Marni, Tim, Andrew, Kristen, Corrie, Matt, Annie, Claire, Emma, Sally, Sarah, Jason, Jenny, Randy, Nikki, Joni, Eric, and 16 great grandchildren, Sydney, Luke, Carly, Dilynn, Presley, Lennon, Zachary, Abigail, Orrin, Jenna, Brody, Owen, Madeline, Max, Charlee, and Nicholas. Jim had a large extended family of numerous generations, and a list of friends, all whom he held close to his heart. he is preceded in death by his parents, Wencel and Pearl Schwagerl and his older brother Harold Schwagerl.Jim was born in Minnesota to Wencel and Pearl Schwagerl on January 12th, 1926, the second of two children. He went to high school at Montivedeo high school and graduated in 1943. He honorably served in the Merchant Marines in WW2. He worked as a salesman for Edison Brothers for 29 years. He enjoyed golfing and being with his family. He was the best joke teller ever. His faith was very important to him. He was involved in the Knights of Columbus. He was also a Eurcharistic Minister and enjoyed going to the hospital to give Holy Communion to those who were ill.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rescue Mission in Ventura or to The Veterans Association.James Leroy Schwagerl was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and a friend to all. he will be greatly missed and will remain forever in our hearts.