James Leroy (Jim) Schwagerl
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James (Jim) Leroy Schwagerl

Simi Valley - James (Jim) Leroy Schwagerl, 94, of Simi Valley, California passed away on May 17th, 2020 surrounded by his family in his loving home.

He is survived by his loving wife Vivian, children Peggy, John, David, Mary, Julie, and Jo, 18 grandchildren Tom, Marni, Tim, Andrew, Kristen, Corrie, Matt, Annie, Claire, Emma, Sally, Sarah, Jason, Jenny, Randy, Nikki, Joni, Eric, and 16 great grandchildren, Sydney, Luke, Carly, Dilynn, Presley, Lennon, Zachary, Abigail, Orrin, Jenna, Brody, Owen, Madeline, Max, Charlee, and Nicholas. Jim had a large extended family of numerous generations, and a list of friends, all whom he held close to his heart. he is preceded in death by his parents, Wencel and Pearl Schwagerl and his older brother Harold Schwagerl.

Jim was born in Minnesota to Wencel and Pearl Schwagerl on January 12th, 1926, the second of two children. He went to high school at Montivedeo high school and graduated in 1943. He honorably served in the Merchant Marines in WW2. He worked as a salesman for Edison Brothers for 29 years. He enjoyed golfing and being with his family. He was the best joke teller ever. His faith was very important to him. He was involved in the Knights of Columbus. He was also a Eurcharistic Minister and enjoyed going to the hospital to give Holy Communion to those who were ill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rescue Mission in Ventura or to The Veterans Association.

James Leroy Schwagerl was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and a friend to all. he will be greatly missed and will remain forever in our hearts.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Family Funeral Home & Cremation
4444 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
(805) 581-3800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved