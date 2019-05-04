|
James M. "Jim" Jevens
Surprise, AZ - James M. "Jim" Jevens, 80, of Surprise, AZ, passed away on March 31st, 2019, after an extended battle with COPD. His family was by his side.
Jim was born on May 9th, 1938, in Portage, WI, and is survived by his second wife, Joan, of Surprise, AZ; son, Rob, in San Francisco, CA; and son, Tom, daughter-in-law, Heather, and granddaughters Emily and Allison in Santa Barbara, CA. Jim also leaves behind several cousins and many friends for life.
Jim married his childhood sweetheart, Donna Winfrey, on Sept. 10, 1960, in Portage, WI. Jim graduated from Portage High School in 1956 then earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse and his graduate degree in Education from the University of Oregon.
After serving in the Air Force, Jim ultimately was led to a career in human resources with the 3M Corporation. He proceeded up the ranks within 3M, then, in 1977, Jim, Donna and the boys found themselves in beautiful Camarillo, CA. Jim left 3M in the early 80's, then, undertook a variety of careers including real estate, waste management and city development before retiring to Surprise in 2004.
Jim's legacy of community service was unmatched during his years in Camarillo having served with The Lion's Club and the Chamber of Commerce, amongst others, eventually leading to his being honored separately as both the Camarillo Man of the Year and a Camarillo Don.
Jim and Donna enjoyed several years of retirement and travel together until Jim lost Donna to cancer in June of 2010. But, Jim's life journey still had many wonderful years ahead having developed a relationship with his neighborhood friend, Joan Hedges, who had also lost her first husband to illness. "JJ" and Joan's relationship blossomed into love and they were married in October of 2014. Jim was fun and feisty until the finish.
Per Jim's request, a casual "celebration of life" will be held from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday, May 9th, 2019, at Brendan's Irish Pub & Restaurant in Camarillo. Final interment will be in Aberdeen, SD, at Sunset Memorial Gardens with additional ashes spread along the Oregon Coast.
Many thanks to the medical professionals and the hospice staff at Banner Del Webb Hospital in Sun City West, AZ, for their caring support of Jim in his final days.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 4 to May 5, 2019