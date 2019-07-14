|
James Mansfield Clark
Ventura - 10/2/32 - 7/10/2019
Born in Ashland, Ohio, to Noreen and Howard Clark, Jim graduated from U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland, on June 1, 1956. He married Suzanne Gunn (also from Ashland) the very next day in St. Andrew's Chapel at the academy.
Jim and Suzy enjoyed the summer together sightseeing the continental U.S. before settling in Long Beach, CA where Jim's first ship, the Worchester was home ported. Jim was assigned to the engineering department during the 2 years aboard. Jim was sent to Nuclear Power School in Idaho and worked until completion on the first dual reactor. Ordered to the Murray in Norfolk as Operations Manager, his ship chased submarines as a part of Task Force Alpha 1960-1961, cruised to Richmond, Virginia and up the St. Lawrence to Quebec twice. Jim and Suzy had a house in Virginia Beach. Lt Clark was ordered to post graduate school in Monterey where he gained another degree…this time in Electrical Engineering. Nuclear Weapons School in 1964 led to reassignment as Missile Officer of the Bainbridge - attaining Weapons Officer by December. About that time, the ship's doctor diagnosed diseases in Jim for which there was no cure. Jim continued his tasks and remained with us until his death at age 86. Jim was promoted to Lieutenant Commander in early 1967 and was deployed to Vietnam. Jim enjoyed a tour of duty in Washington, D.C., Terrier Fire Control System, with Suzy.
January 1970, the Clark's moved to California so Jim could take over the Combat Systems Dept. at NSWSES, Port Hueneme. They bought a house on a channel in Ventura that would be their forever home! Jim retired from the Navy in 1976 - the head of three departments, including the largest. During retirement, Jim entered the real estate profession with Merrill Lynch Realty and in 1981 founded his own firm, Tugboat Realty, and was president of Harbortown Realty. The Clark's enjoyed cruising and sport fishing as members of Ventura Yacht Club, acting as Commodore in 1985, and SCYA Commodore in 1992. They attended Trinity Lutheran Church, Ventura, since 1970.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Noreen and Howard Clark; brothers, Peter Clark, in 2007 and Jesse Clark; his wife of 56 years, Suzanne (Gunn) in 2012.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, David and Gretchen Clark of Scottsdale, Arizona; sister and brother-in-law, Catherine and Norm Vinson of Bonsall, California.
Ted Mayr Funeral Home has coordinated efforts for Jim to join Suzy in eternal rest in their home town of Ashland, Ohio.
No Services will be held in California.
