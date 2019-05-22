|
James "Sonny" McLucas
Ventura - On May 1, 2019, James "Sonny" McLucas passed away. He was born May 12, 1950 to David and Frances McLucas, the fourth of six children at St John's Hospital in Oxnard, CA. James accepted Christ into his life at an early age attending Tried Stone Church of God in Christ. James attended school in Oxnard, graduating from Oxnard High School in 1968. He attended Ventura College for a year before enlisting in the US Army, serving in Korea, being honorably discharged in 1971. Upon returning home from the military, he received his Associate Arts degree from Ventura College. Sonny started his career at Procter and Gamble in 1977, retiring with the highest achievement of Mastery Level in 2006.
Sonny met the love of his life, Karen Wise in 1973. They dated for a year and a half and were married on June 1, 1974. Of that union they had two children, Kristopher and Erin.
Proceeding him in death are his parents David and Frances McLucas, sister Darlene Ballard, sister Lorraine Qualls and brother-in-law Herman Qualls, brother Leslie McLucas, and sister-in-law Jeri Wise. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen McLucas, son Kristopher McLucas, daughter Erin and son-in-law Steven Cahill, grandsons Spencer Harrison Cahill, Donovan Xavier Cahill, brother David Jr and sister-in-law Sharon McLucas, sister Diane Moore and brother-in-law David Jr, sister Saundra and brother-in-law Eric Middleton, sister-in-law Vivian Wise, brother-in-law Richard and sister-in-law Patricia Wise, sister-in-law Lori Wise, and a host of nieces, nephews and God children.
Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, May 25th, at:
Church for the Nations Foursquare, 270 W. 5th St, Oxnard, CA 93030
Burial to follow at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park
Published in Ventura County Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019