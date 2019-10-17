Services
Ventura - James Melton of Ventura, California passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Jim was born in Kendrick, Oklahoma, on September 17, 1927. He moved his wife and first two children to California in 1956. He lived in Palmdale and Oak View before settling in Ventura, where he lived out the duration of his life.

He joined the Coast Guard at the young age of 17, and served as a Merchant Marine before being drafted for service in WWII. He was decorated with a WWII Victory Medal.

Jim's occupation was with Local 484 Pipe Trades Union. He enjoyed gardening, watching sports, and kept his mind sharp through reading and completing crossword puzzles.

He leaves behind his wife Helen J. Melton; children Randy Melton, Shelia (Jim) Kneeland (before her passing on 10/13/2019), Earl Melton, Tammi (Russ) Spencer; six grandchildren: Jamie, Kylie, Kassie, Mark, Iris and Grace.

There will be a memorial service at the Ventura Jubilee Fellowship, 2226 Goodyear Ave., Ventura CA 93003 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 4:00pm.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
