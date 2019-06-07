|
James Michael Starr II
Ridgecrest - James Michael Starr II, Age 44. 828 Charles Ct. Ridgecrest, CA. Passed away 5-19-2019 of natural causes. Jim died at home in Ridgecrest, CA.
He was employed at Toyota of Ridgecrest and previously at Jim Charlon Ford in Ridgecrest. He was also employed at Jiffy Lube and Crown Dodge in Ventura. Jim was born in Camarillo CA and grew up in Oxnard. He attended Rio Mesa Hjgh School where he was well known for his athletic ability. He was a three sport athlete playing football baseball and wrestling. He received many athletic and academic awards during his high school years. He went on to play football at Ventura College and University of Redlands. Jim moved to Ridgecrest in 2006 where he affectionately referred to it as living in "The Crest", he quickly adapted to living in the desert and enjoyed friendly small-town atmosphere. He enjoyed doing many things but a constant joy was barbequing for family and friends, telling jokes, connecting people and making new friends. Jim was a very generous person with a big heart. Whether he knew you for years or just met you he would give you the shirt off of his back. He was a trusted loyal friend and a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin.
He will definitely be missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include: Mother and stepfather Karen and Randal Smith, Ridgecrest, CA, father and stepmother James and Marisol Starr, Oxnard, CA. Siblings, Sarah Starr, Ventura, CA, Isaiah and Elijah Starr, Oxnard, CA, Crystyn Smith-LoPresti, Ridgecrest, CA , Nephews: Jack and Jay Corrigan, Ventura, CA. Aunts and Uncles: Patricia Leadbetter and Maryann Hansen, Oxnard, CA, Devra Work, Livonia, MI, Karen Hyson and Laurie Baca Clark, Greer, SC, Jayne Fenstermaker, AZ, Jeff Starr, Oxnard, CA, David Starr, NH, and many cousins and friends that he held close to his heart.
Memorial Services will be held at Crossroads Community Church, Ridgecrest, CA, on Saturday, June 8th at 11:00 AM.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 7, 2019