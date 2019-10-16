Services
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
(805) 482-1959
James Pete Hamm

James Pete Hamm Obituary
James Pete Hamm

Santa Maria - 1936 - 2019

James Pete Hamm, 82, of Santa Maria, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Jim was born on November 18, 1936 in Los Angeles to James "Pete" and Elaine Hamm.

Jim met his future wife, Nell, in 1956 in Seattle and they were married on February 9, 1957 while he was serving in the U.S. Coast Guard. During his service, his proudest time was while aboard the USS Northwind, an icebreaker transporting men and their equipment north during the cold war. After his services, Jim worked for Abex in Oxnard for 32 years. Both Jim and Nell loved hiking, even after surviving a mountain lion attack in the Redwoods of Humbolt County twelve years ago; they also could be found scuba diving, another passion of Jim's.

Jim is survived by his wife, Nell. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel James Hamm in 1988; as well as his siblings and parents.

Graveside Services will be held at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, CA on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of Jim to Sierra Vista Medical Center, 1010 Murray Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at

www.magnermaloney.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
