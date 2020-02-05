|
|
James Philip Sandoval
Paso Robles, CA. - Jim "J.P." Sandoval passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Paso Robles, CA. He was 91.
Born James Philip Sandoval on January 14, 1929 in Weston, Colorado to parents Philip and Herminia Sandoval. He was raised in Trinidad, Colorado. After joining the US Army, he returned and married his high school sweetheart, Betty Loomis, in 1949. The couple settled in California to raise their 7 children. Jim worked hard and went to UCLA night school to support his young and growing family. He became an accountant but had bigger aspirations.
He was owner of Mobile Mixers, brokerage for Ready Mix Truck Owner Operators, and worked out of his house in Hacienda Heights, CA running the business as well as doing bookkeeping and income tax services.
The family moved to Thousand Oaks, CA in 1976. Jim and his family started Blue Star Ready Mix in Moorpark, CA serving the Ventura County area. Jim became a very well known businessman and philanthropist in the area. He is referred to as "Bossman" by his loyal employees.
He sang with Betty in the church choir and was renowned for his love of cooking. He was particularly fond of deep pit barbecue which he often provided for many fundraisers and, of course, the many parties hosted in the family home.
His hobbies were many, but his favorites include hunting, fishing and traveling.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife Betty, his parents, brothers George and Vernon, sisters Phyllis and Rosella, his son Mike and grandson Bryan. He is survived by his brother Sandy.
Also surviving are six of his children; Pat, Chris, Sue (Golson), Gene, Cathy (Grimes) and Therese (Harris). Jim's extended family includes 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all.
A celebration of life service will be held for family and friends on Sunday July 26, 2020 in Apple Valley, CA. Please email [email protected] for further details.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020