James Phillip Bohlen
Ventura - James Phillip Bohlen, 83, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 15th. Son of the late Edward & Margaret Bohlen, Jim was born on November 13, 1935, in Pennsylvania. A resident of Ventura since 1948, Jim & his parents moved to Phoenix & then to Santa Susanna Knolls, before moving to Ventura, where he would reside for the rest of his life.
A 1954 graduate of Ventura Senior High School, he excelled in sports, especially basketball receiving many honors & leading his team into statewide championships & again at Ventura College where his love of basketball was exceeded only by his love of cars, everything from working on them to attending drag races, going to car shows no matter the distance.
Jim was a founding member of the " Gents " car club in the 1950's along with many friends from high school & it was in high school that Jim became a 7 year member of the California National Guard & also played basketball for their team.
He was employed as a surveyor, a crop duster, & on the oil platforms before settling into driving cement trucks & then retiring from Cal Mat & Teamsters Local 186.
Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife Gail & survived by sons Steven & Brent, daughter Robin, & daughter Melody from a previous marriage; grandchildren Mark, Coriander, Orion, Isaiah, Whitney, Cheyenne & Karli & 4 great grandchildren as well as his close friends at Farr's Racing. A Celebration of Jim's life will be held Sunday, November 3rd from 11:00 A.M. at Camino Real Park in Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019