|
|
James R. Taylor
Oxnard - On December 11, 2019, James Taylor passed away following his 6-year battle with Alzheimer's disease at the age of 62.
James was born on December 23, 1956 in Hazard, Kentucky to James and Emma Taylor. He graduated from J.W. Sexton High School in 1974 and received his BA and MBA from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. He was a member of the Conference Board Council on Learning and Development Organizational Performance and Harvard Business Publishing's Partners Advisory Council. He loved working more than anything and his focus was Human Resources - he held many different roles during his 25 year career - the latest being Executive Director of Learning and Development at Amgen. He married Jan Dugan on May 13, 1978 and together they co-parented several groups of crazy beautiful cats.
James had a passion for many things: he liked running, playing tennis and racquetball; the arts - theatre, music (especially Jazz) and the beauty created by some extraordinarily talented artists; finding fabulous restaurants with wonderfully prepared meals and sharing the experience with friends while enjoying wine or scotch from his collection; and sports cars - one of his greatest joys was driving his Porsche with the top down on a sunny California day. He was known for his beautiful smile, wonderful sense of humor, and his kind and gentle spirit. His door was always open and he took great pride in helping others learn and achieve their full potential - he loved being a mentor! No doubt he's gotten his new team in place, is standing at the "Pearly Gates" (looking as handsome as ever in his suit and crazy socks) greeting those who pass through with a warm smile, kind word, and a hug.
James was preceded in death by his father James Taylor and his mother Emma Olinger Taylor. He is survived by his wife Jan, his kitties: Bear, Houdini, and Pepe, and his Porsche 911 Carrera S (the order of which could easily change from day to day); his sisters: Carol Lynn, Cindy Johnson, Judi Morrison, Andrea Bryson, their spouses and children and his caregiving family of Mauricio, Veronica, Amanda, Perla, Breez, Denise, and Audrina.
There will be a celebration of life at future date.
Please don't send flowers or plants to the house (nothing is safe from the mouths and paws of our current group)! If you would like to make a donation in James' memory the following were charities he supported: the ASPCA and/or Humane Society, Food Share, Habitat for Humanity, , the Red Cross, and the Ventura County Rescue Mission. Those wishing to further Alzheimer's research can donate to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019