James Randolph Delano
Ventura - Our beloved husband and Father, James DeLano, passed away on November 17, 2019 in Ventura, California. Jim was born to Clarence and Ollie DeLano in Longview, Texas on January 31, 1932. As a young child, he moved to El Dorado, Arkansas with his parents. El Dorado would be his home until his final year of high school. He would always share pleasant memories of El Dorado and his friends he made there. In his senior year of high school his parents moved to Long Beach, CA, where Jim graduated from Jordan High School in 1950.
Jim had thoughts of going to college but was offered a job in the oilfield as a rough neck and shortly after that he discovered his love of horseracing. He thought life can't get any better than this! However, it did. In 1960, he went to Libya as a driller for Camay Drilling Co. He spent about 7 years working in the middle east in the oilfields.
The best thing he gained from all his time in Libya was meeting his future wife, Niki. They were married in 1964 and lived the next three years in Greece. Jim worked in Turkey and would commute to Athens every 3 weeks. This was a beautiful time.
Jim and Niki returned to the U.S. in 1967. They lived in Long Beach for three years. Jim worked for Camay Drilling Co on the THUMS oil islands off Long Beach. Niki attended and graduated beauty school during this time.
Jim and Niki moved to Ventura in 1970 and have lived there ever since. In 1971, they were blessed with their daughter Sonia.
Jim counted his blessings every day. Especially after the arrival of his two grandkids, he absolutely adored them and he was the best grandpa! He was a blessing to our family as a husband, father and grandfather and his love and laughter will be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by his wife, Niki, his daughter Sonia DeLano-Regier, his son in law Greg Regier, his grandchildren Jordyn and Presley and Scott DeLano from his previous marriage. He also is survived by lots of nieces and nephews.
Jim was a member of the Ventura Church of Christ, where services will be held on Saturday November 23rd at noon. Burial to follow at Ivy Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019