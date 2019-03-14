|
James (Jim) Ray Woodard
Camarillo, CA
James (Jim) Ray Woodard was born in Checotah, OK on August 7, 1938. At the age of 5 he and his mother and two brothers moved to Bakersfield, California, where they joined his father. He graduated from East Bakersfield High School in 1956 and he met his first wife Anna Lee Edwards. He was married to Anna Lee For 33 years but lost his first love to cancer. Jim was employed by Chevron Corporation and worked his way up from truck mechanic to fleet management specialist, in charge of most of the United States, traveling extensively. He was in charge of trucking and distribution of product in numerous states, the last being the West Coast Region, including Hawaii and Alaska. After 35 years with Chevron he took an early retirement at the age of 54. After losing his beloved wife in 1992, he returned to Bakersfield, where he pursued his passion of golf the sport he loved and excelled at. He was a self-taught golfer with a low handicap of 3, at one time. In 2006 he met Betty Logsdon and they married in 2007. He and Betty traveled and golfed together until recently, when his health deteriorated. Jim leaves behind his wife Betty, a daughter Susan Morris (Kevin), granddaughter Dr. Jessica Morris Boles, grandsons Cody and Jake Morris. He also leaves 2 great grandchildren, Maddox Dale Boles and Carmen James Boles. He will be sorely missed by 5 step children their spouses and children as well. Jim was generous to a fault and loved by many.
Services will be held at Padre Serra Parish 5205 Upland Rd. Camarillo, CA 93012 on Saturday, March 16th at 10AM, followed by a reception at Spanish Hills Country Club, located at 999 Crestview Dr. Camarillo, CA 93010.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 14, 2019