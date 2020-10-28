James Raymond Crawford



My husband James Raymond Crawford was born October 20, 1942 in Newton, Massachusetts. But he didn't like "James" (too formal), so as an adult he changed it legally to "Jimmy" and that was his name when we met in 1982. My name is Marjory but I prefer my nickname Margie that he liked to spell "Marji." Jimmy left this planet September 30, 2020, at home in Moorpark, CA. It's been a tough year for most of us; I like to think he escaped and is now dancing and golfing with the angels.



Jimmy was "Jimmah" to his friends at University of Massachusetts where he earned B.A. & M.A. degrees in English. We both had the privilege and joy of teaching college English & Humanities, sometimes visiting each other's classes. As we were avid square and round dancers (choreographed ballroom) we even demonstrated & taught our students a rumba.



Another name he used was on the golf course: "Jimbo Ace," and he would shout it when he made a good shot! Together we fulfilled our bucket list dream of seeing all 50 states, stopping to golf on short 9-hole courses, plus visiting over 40 National Parks as we crossed America several times.



Besides his beloved nephew, Leo McSweeny who lives in Chula Vista, CA, he is survived by two sons, Christopher and Hal Crawford, who live in Chicago with their mother. He is also survived by a bevy of wonderful dance friends, too numerous to name, that he also considered his "family." I know he would say to all as he did to me, "Life is for the living, so keep on dancing!"









