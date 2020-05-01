|
James Ross Jr.
James Ross Jr, passed April 20, 2020 surrounded by family. He was 99 years young.
James Ross Jr. was born in 1920, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He married his wife Juanita on June 30, 1946 and enjoyed almost 74 years of marriage. James served in the US military when it was the Army Air Force. He served during WWII, Korean, and Vietnam Wars. He later retired in 1968 from the Air Force after 23 years of service. He also worked at Pt. Mugu as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Specialist and retired in 1984. James was a Tuskegee Airmen, a member of Knights of Columbus, and a member of Saint Anthony's Church.
He is survived by his wife Juanita and four daughters Darlene Ross, Debra Risper Simpson, Maria Christine, and Shelly Luke (Darrell). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons James Ross III and Michael Ross. Online Guestbook is available at www.Funerariadelangeloxnard.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020