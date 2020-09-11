1/1
James Stephen Castor
James Stephen Castor

Venutra - James Stephen Castor, of Ventura, CA passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

James, who is known as Jim or Jimmy to his family and friends, was the youngest of the five Castor children born to Sanders and Margaret.

Jimmy enjoyed watching sports and hanging out with his two best friends, Paul and Juan. He had a very witty sense of humor and could make an entire room laugh. Jimmy absolutely loved and cherished his family and friends. He was known for never forgetting a birthday or anniversary and showed this by always sending letters or silly cards. Jimmy would do anything for those he loved. His presence and spirit will be greatly missed.

James is preceded in death by his parents, Sanders and Margaret Castor, his older brothers, Robert and Edward (Mike) Castor and two of his nephews, Matthew and Nicholas Castor. James is survived by his two older sisters, Margaret Diaz and Catherine Solis and brother-in-law, Ralph Solis.

There will be a Funeral Mass held for James at the Basilica San Buenaventura Mission in Ventura, CA on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10 am. A Burial of his ashes will follow at Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery at 12:30 pm.

Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.






Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Basilica San Buenaventura Mission
SEP
16
Burial
12:30 PM
Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
