James Tadashi Katsuda
Oxnard - James Tadashi Katsuda passed away in the early morning on July 8th at the age of 80. He was born in Culver City, graduated from Garden Grove High school and moved with his family to Oxnard in the late 50s where they joined the farming community. Jim was diagnosed with kidney cancer in late April and more recently, ALS. Jim will be remembered as an honorable and honest man who proudly served in the U.S. Army and the Reserves. He loved GOLF, FISHING and HOT RODS! Jim enjoyed several trips to Oregon where he fished, golfed and went mushroom hunting with his brother and friends!! Jim loved family gatherings.
He was preceeded in death by parents, Sam and Umeko, Step mother, May Katsuda and brother, Steve. He is survived by his sisters, Ruby and Doris and his brothers, John and Kenny (Peggy). Nieces and nephews Traci, Sumiko (Jason), Kimbo(Natalie) and Kevin (Terry), and several great-nieces and nephews who cherish fond memories of his kind and gentle nature. James was laid to rest at Ivy Lawn Cemetery on July 28th.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019