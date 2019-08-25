Services
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
(805) 482-1959
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gresham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James V Gresham


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James V, Gresham

Ojai - James V. Gresham, a long time Ojai resident, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was 90 years old.

Jim was born on November 7, 1928, in Norman, Oklahoma, to Lewis L. and Maudy (Dunham) Gresham.

After high school, Jim enlisted in the United States Army and served his country honorably. When he returned from serving his country he moved to Ventura and then to Ojai. Jim worked in Ojai at the Bayless market for over 20 years before opening his own market with his wife Charlotte in Meiners Oaks called Double J Market. They ran that market until they retired in 1992.

Retirement didn't last long, in 1995 Jim took on another venture, Jim and Robs Fresh Grill. Jim had a passion for business. He loved the employees, customers, and daily challenges he faced.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte and his sister, Anne Fields.

He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Kristy Gresham and Dixa Klomhaus; grandson, Jacob Balderas; as well as ALL the people who ever worked for or with him.

A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 2:00 pm, at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, CA.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
Download Now