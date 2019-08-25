|
James V, Gresham
Ojai - James V. Gresham, a long time Ojai resident, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was 90 years old.
Jim was born on November 7, 1928, in Norman, Oklahoma, to Lewis L. and Maudy (Dunham) Gresham.
After high school, Jim enlisted in the United States Army and served his country honorably. When he returned from serving his country he moved to Ventura and then to Ojai. Jim worked in Ojai at the Bayless market for over 20 years before opening his own market with his wife Charlotte in Meiners Oaks called Double J Market. They ran that market until they retired in 1992.
Retirement didn't last long, in 1995 Jim took on another venture, Jim and Robs Fresh Grill. Jim had a passion for business. He loved the employees, customers, and daily challenges he faced.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte and his sister, Anne Fields.
He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Kristy Gresham and Dixa Klomhaus; grandson, Jacob Balderas; as well as ALL the people who ever worked for or with him.
A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 2:00 pm, at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, CA.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 25, 2019