|
|
James Weiherer
Ventura, CA
On Saturday, March 23, 2019, James Weiherer, loving husband of Kathleen Melia Weiherer and late Sonja Weiherer; loving father of Jeffrey (Sandra) and Eric (Kinnary); and proud grandfather of Tyler and Maximilian Weiherer, passed away at the age of 80. James was born in Pittsburgh, attending North Catholic and Duquesne University. He then moved to Los Angeles with a career in the aerospace industry, where he was a contracts manager with Rockwell International. James had a contagious smile and will be known for his kindness, caring and love for life. He enjoyed fishing, travel, flying in small aircraft and his rescued dog Buddy. He was dearly loved and will never be forgotten among family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28 from 4pm to 8pm at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks, and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 29 at 10:30am at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church with interment following at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park, all located in Westlake Village, CA. If desired, memorials may be made to Wise Tails, P.O. Box 1827, Simi Valley, CA 93062.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019