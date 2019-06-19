Services
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
3175 Telegraph Rd
Ventura, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Grider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Lynn Grider


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jamie Lynn Grider Obituary
Jamie Lynn Grider

Ventura -

Jamie Lynn Grider, age 53, passed away Wednesday June 5, 2019 in Ventura, CA after a lengthy illness. Jamie was born on January 25th, 1966 in Elmira, New York to James C. Ostrander and Dolores A. Ostrander. She had been a resident of Ventura for 15 years, moving to Ventura from Visalia, CA. Jamie was raised in Goleta, CA and graduated from Dos Pueblos High School in 1984

Jamie held a strong belief in her Catholic faith, and had been a longstanding parishioner at Our Lady of the Assumption Church. She loved her family and friends, and took great pride in her children and their accomplishments. She was thrilled at the prospect of becoming a grandmother. Jamie enjoyed cooking, gardening and reading.

Jamie is pre-deceased by her husband Joel Grider, father James Ostrander, and sister Julie Perry. Survived by her son Morgan Gilcrest (wife Stephanie), daughter Lexi Gilcrest, mother Dolores Ostrander, sisters Laurie Adams and Beth Adams (husband James), as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. She will be missed.

A rosary and memorial service will be held at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA on Tuesday June 25th from 3 to 7 p.m.

Funeral mass at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 3175 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA on Wednesday June 26th at 10 a.m.

Internment will be at Ivy Lawn Cemetery in Ventura, CA

Please consider a donation to Catholic Charities in memory of Jamie in lieu of flowers or remembrances. Their address is:

Catholic Charities of Ventura County

35 W. Main St.

Ventura, CA 93001

Online donation can be made at: www.catholiccharitiesvc.org
Published in Ventura County Star on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ted Mayr Funeral Home
Download Now