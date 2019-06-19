|
Jamie Lynn Grider
Ventura -
Jamie Lynn Grider, age 53, passed away Wednesday June 5, 2019 in Ventura, CA after a lengthy illness. Jamie was born on January 25th, 1966 in Elmira, New York to James C. Ostrander and Dolores A. Ostrander. She had been a resident of Ventura for 15 years, moving to Ventura from Visalia, CA. Jamie was raised in Goleta, CA and graduated from Dos Pueblos High School in 1984
Jamie held a strong belief in her Catholic faith, and had been a longstanding parishioner at Our Lady of the Assumption Church. She loved her family and friends, and took great pride in her children and their accomplishments. She was thrilled at the prospect of becoming a grandmother. Jamie enjoyed cooking, gardening and reading.
Jamie is pre-deceased by her husband Joel Grider, father James Ostrander, and sister Julie Perry. Survived by her son Morgan Gilcrest (wife Stephanie), daughter Lexi Gilcrest, mother Dolores Ostrander, sisters Laurie Adams and Beth Adams (husband James), as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. She will be missed.
A rosary and memorial service will be held at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA on Tuesday June 25th from 3 to 7 p.m.
Funeral mass at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 3175 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA on Wednesday June 26th at 10 a.m.
Internment will be at Ivy Lawn Cemetery in Ventura, CA
Please consider a donation to Catholic Charities in memory of Jamie in lieu of flowers or remembrances. Their address is:
Catholic Charities of Ventura County
35 W. Main St.
Ventura, CA 93001
Online donation can be made at: www.catholiccharitiesvc.org
Published in Ventura County Star on June 19, 2019