Funeraria Del Angel Oxnard
401 West Channel Islands Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93033
(805) 487-4911
Jamie Tourtillott
Jamie Tourtillott
Jamie Russell Tourtillott born on December 3, 1977 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin passed away suddenly on Friday, February 22, 2019 in Oxnard, California. Jamie was a 35 year Ventura County residence coming from Wisconsin.

Jamie loved music, oldies and his Aztec Culture. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, Jamie, Joel, Jackie, Jake and twin brother Jody.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 from 5:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. with Christian Service commencing at 6:00p.m., Recitation of the rosary will commence at 7:00p.m. in the Chapel at Funeraria Del Angel, 401 W. Channel Islands Blvd, Oxnard (805)487-4911. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Oxnard. Jamie will be laid to rest at Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery immediately following.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 3, 2019
