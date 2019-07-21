Resources
Jan Ynvar Wennberg

Jan Ynvar Wennberg Obituary
Jan Ynvar Wennberg

- - Jan Ynvar Wennberg 84, passed away peacefully on 4th of July to be with the Lord. He was born in Norway where he met his wife of 63 years, Noomi. Together they came to America. He stated his career as a painter, then had 2 children Glenn and Linda. Jan's family grew to have 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He will be missed dearly.

Please join us at Calvery Community Church in Westlake Village August 1st, 2pm to celebrate Jan's memory.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Mercy ships.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 21, 2019
