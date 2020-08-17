Jane Ann (Blattberg) RushCamarillo - Jane Ann (Blattberg) Rush passed away at home in the presence of her family and her closest friend on August 16, 2020 after enduring the impacts of Lewy Body Dementia for several years. Jane was born in Brooklyn, New York on October 7, 1946 to Ben and Bernice Blattberg and was raised in New York principally and later in Cleveland, Ohio. She matriculated at the University of Michigan, graduating with a bachelor's degree in English and subsequently attended the City University of New York, achieving a Master's Degree in Education.Jane's career was varied and rich, typical of her character and interests, beginning with some years teaching elementary school in the Bronx, New York. Afterwards, a family opportunity caused her to spend two years in the Marshall Islands where she gave birth to her daughter, Jessica. Upon returning to the mainland, she established residence in Denver and found that she loved Colorado, the mountains, hiking, camping, all of the outdoors activities found there. For many years while in Colorado, she worked for the District Attorney's Office in Jefferson County, running a diversion program for offenders.Leaving Denver after 18 years, she moved to San Diego and began a new career path as a major gifts fund raiser at California State University San Marcos. This work came naturally to Jane because she loved being with people and, as she often commented, she could talk with anyone. Her family marveled at her innate capacity to have people tell her their whole life stories, often upon first meeting her. As she said on many occasions, she had a Ph.D. in "schmoozing"! Jane served the University for eight years until she was recruited to become the major gifts fund raiser for the international schools of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). In this capacity, she travelled widely internationally as she developed resources for GIA's students, frequently interacting with individuals who are household names throughout the world.In 2003, Jane married Richard Rush, the Founding President of California State University Channel Islands and took on additional responsibilities as the first lady of the campus. She was widely loved by students, faculty, and staff and thoroughly enjoyed welcoming them to her home and entertaining them with her stories and her particular interest in each of them.Yet, with all of her varied accomplishments, the title most precious to Jane was her grandchildren's reference to her as "GJ," Grandma Jane! She loved the hours she spent with them down on the floor playing hot wheels (she had her own set!), cooking with their help, and cuddling with them as they confided their tall tales to her. As they have grown, she had enormous delight in their lives and burst with pride at the burgeoning adults they are becoming.The pride of Jane's life, unquestionably, was her daughter, Jessica. She treasured the adventures they shared as she raised her as a single parent in Denver and she glowed with unending pleasure as she observed the woman and mother Jessica has become, frequently extolling to her friends her daughter's professional achievements in health care as well.Jane is survived by her husband, Richard Rush, her daughter and son-in-law, Peter Barker, her step daughters Angela Goodwin and Melissa McCormick and their husbands Brian Goodwin and Douglas McCormick and her seven grandchildren. A private celebration of her life will occur when Covid restrictions are lifted.