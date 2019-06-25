|
|
Jane Anne Rickards, of Thousand Oaks, California, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 20, 2019, with her beloved family by her side. Jane was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 13, 1939, to Harry and Gretchen Martin. She grew up in Woodland Hills where she graduated from Reseda High School in 1957, and then pursued a degree in psychology at the University of Portland. She met her future husband while he was attending USC, and they married in 1963. They moved to Thousand Oaks in 1967, where they are one of the original owners in the Wildwood community.
Jane was a devoted wife and mother of two daughters. She was a dedicated volunteer for numerous organizations including school PTA, Senior Concerns, and Hospice of the Conejo. She enjoyed playing tennis and ping pong (she was known for her killer serve), watching classic movies, participating in Bible study, reading celebrity biographies, and despite her poor vision, reading the newspaper every day. She adored and was extremely proud of her three grandchildren. She was known for her generosity, compassion, and kindness as well as her beauty, humility, and wit. She had a heart for those hurt and suffering, especially animals and children. She was known and loved by many, and she will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years Bob Rickards, daughter and son in-law Shannae and Jim Anderson, daughter and son in-law Jennifer and John Nevandro, granddaughter Brittney and her husband Adam Flores, granddaughter Ashley Arnold, grandson Alex Chatoff, and sister Marilyn Maples.
A celebratory mass will be held in her honor on June 27th at St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church in Thousand Oaks at 10:30 am.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 25, 2019