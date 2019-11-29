|
|
Jane Cervo
Camarillo - Devoted mother Jane Cervo entered eternal rest on Nov. 24, 2019.
Jane was born Jan. 8, 1927 in the beautiful Adirondack Mountain town of Saranac Lake, New York. She graduated from Saranac Lake High School in 1944 and then attended Rochester Business Institute. After graduation she worked at the New York State Dept. of Health in Saranac Lake. Jane married her high school sweetheart Gordon A. Cervo and the couple was blessed with three children. The family moved from New York State to Elyira, Ohio in the late 1950's, and then to warm Camarillo in 1962. Jane volunteered with Brownies, Altar Guild and Meals On Wheels. She was a lifetime member of the Pleasant Valley Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered in the Gift Shop for 30 years. She was an ice skater during her younger years at Saranac Lake. Jane enjoyed playing bridge, camping, babysitting her grandchildren, house church and religious retreats. She was a member of The Order of the Daughters of the King. Jane will be dearly missed by all especially her son Martin, daughter Nancy (Jeff) Jenkins, daughter in law Linda Cervo, granddaughters Julia (Tyler) Crocker, Kim Jenkins (Sarah Finney), Trinity Cervo, Brittni Cervo (Blake Nale), great grandsons Benjamin & Harrison Crocker and Hudson Nale. Jane was preceded in death by her parents Alma & Walter Nutter, brothers Walter and Guy, son Gordon W. and former husband Gordon A.
A Celebration of Jane's Life will be held on Sat. Dec 7th at 2:30 pm at St. Columba's Episcopal Church, 1251 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo. Inurnment will be in St Columba's Columbarium. A reception will be held in the St. Columba's Parish Hall.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019