Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Endeavor Hall
6008 Center Street
Clayton, CA
With great sadness, Jane Leonard, a Ventura native, passed away on March 3rd after a long battle with illness. She leaves behind her husband of 46 years, Jim Leonard, son Shad Jacobe and sister Lorri Morgan, along with brother-in-law Grant/Laura Leonard, and sister-in-law Judy/Paschal Sabatella. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren Jessica, Keith, Reid and Aly, nephews Steve, Dante and niece Arianna. As she leaves behind her loving family, she joins her beloved son, Mark Jacobe, who she has deeply missed since his passing March 30, 2009.

Jane had a large circle of close friends from years of tennis and bocce ball teams. She was known for her fun loving attitude and constant smile. She loved to travel and visit with her friends on the Central coast of California, and was always up for an adventure. She will be forever missed.

Her Celebration of Life will be held in Clayton, California where she had been living for the last four decades.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 24, 2019
